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June 22, 2026 10:21 PM 3 min read

Cathie Wood Bets $32.5 Million On SpaceX Dip As Stock Crashes From Debut Highs — Ark Keeps Dumping Roku Shares

The SpaceX Trade

Wood recently said preliminary ARK Invest research suggested orbital data centers could increase SpaceX’s revenue potential by 10 to 20 times beyond current projections, making the business a potentially transformative growth driver.

The Roku Trade

Ark has been dumping Roku shares since the news of Fox acquiring Roku was announced. Last week the the firm dumped millions of dollars worth of stock as well.

Other Key Trades

  • Purchased 489,584 shares of Roblox Corp (RBLX) in ARKK, ARKW and ARKF.
  • Sold 104,491 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) in ARKQ.
  • Sold 20,284 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) in ARKG.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate SpaceX Stock doesn’t check out on Short, Medium And Long Price Trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock

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