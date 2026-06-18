The Tesla Trade

This move comes amid news of Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, exercising stock options worth $110.55 billion, as reported in a recent SEC filing. The stock closed up by 1.04% on Thursday.

The Snowflake Trade

The ARKK and ARKW ETFs purchased a total of 223,690 Snowflake shares, valued at approximately $52 million, based on Snowflake’s closing price of $232.29.

Snowflake reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results that exceeded expectations, with revenue rising 33% year-over-year to $1.39 billion and adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share. Product revenue increased 34% to $1.33 billion, while remaining performance obligations grew 38% to $9.21 billion, reflecting continued demand for the company’s AI-focused data cloud platform.

The Roku Trade

This decision follows Fox’s recent acquisition of Roku, aiming to enhance its streaming capabilities. Roku’s stock saw a modest increase of 0.57% on the day of the trade.

Other Key Trades

Eli Lilly and Co . (LLY): Ark Invest bought 8,487 shares across ARKG and ARKK ETFs.

. (LLY): Ark Invest bought 8,487 shares across and ETFs. Strata Critical Medical Inc . (SRTA): A total of 574,259 shares were sold through ARKQ and ARKX ETFs.

. (SRTA): A total of 574,259 shares were sold through and ETFs. Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST): Ark Invest sold 78,082 shares via the ARKG ETF.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum score in the 36th percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.