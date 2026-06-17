Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Robinhood Stock Into 8% Rally, Loads Up On Coinbase And Block

The Robinhood Trade

This increase followed positive analyst ratings, including Argus Research’s upgraded price target from $90 to $110. The stock’s rise was further supported by Robinhood’s announcement of a 10% workforce reduction.

The Coinbase Trade

This acquisition comes amid Coinbase’s recent launch of fully backed tokenized U.S. stocks, a move that differentiates it from other platforms like Binance and OKX.

The Block Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund also bought 236,759 shares of Block, with the stock closing at $72.84, a decline of 2.46%.

The Jack Dorsey-led company reported first-quarter earnings of 85 cents per share in early May, beating analyst estimates, while revenue of $6.06 billion narrowly missed expectations. Gross profit rose 27% year over year, driven by growth in Cash App and financial services.

Block raised its full-year outlook, forecasting 19% gross profit growth and 62% adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2026, and its shares rose more than 8% in extended trading following the results.

Other Key Trades:

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY): Ark’s ARKG and ARKK funds bought a combined 41,138 shares.

(LLY): Ark’s and funds bought a combined 41,138 shares. Roku Inc (ROKU): Ark’s ARKF , ARKK , and ARKW funds sold a total of 239,267 shares.

(ROKU): Ark’s , , and funds sold a total of 239,267 shares. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Ark’s ARKG fund sold 80,140 shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Robinhood stock has a Momentum score in the 54th percentile and a Value score in the 12th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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