Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Robinhood Stock Into 8% Rally, Loads Up On Coinbase And Block

The Robinhood Trade
This increase followed positive analyst ratings, including Argus Research’s upgraded price target from $90 to $110. The stock’s rise was further supported by Robinhood’s announcement of a 10% workforce reduction.
The Coinbase Trade
This acquisition comes amid Coinbase’s recent launch of fully backed tokenized U.S. stocks, a move that differentiates it from other platforms like Binance and OKX.
The Block Trade
Ark Invest’s ARKK fund also bought 236,759 shares of Block, with the stock closing at $72.84, a decline of 2.46%.
The Jack Dorsey-led company reported first-quarter earnings of 85 cents per share in early May, beating analyst estimates, while revenue of $6.06 billion narrowly missed expectations. Gross profit rose 27% year over year, driven by growth in Cash App and financial services.
Block raised its full-year outlook, forecasting 19% gross profit growth and 62% adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2026, and its shares rose more than 8% in extended trading following the results.
Other Key Trades:
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY): Ark’s ARKG and ARKK funds bought a combined 41,138 shares.
- Roku Inc (ROKU): Ark’s ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW funds sold a total of 239,267 shares.
- Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Ark’s ARKG fund sold 80,140 shares.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Robinhood stock has a Momentum score in the 54th percentile and a Value score in the 12th percentile.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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