Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ARK Invest Logo On Smartphone And Desktop With Disruptive Innovation ETF Charts
June 16, 2026 10:25 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Keeps Selling AMD: This Time Ark Dumps Another $12 Millions In Shares

The AMD Trade

This decision follows AMD’s recent acquisition of MEXT, a company specializing in AI-driven memory optimization technology. The acquisition aims to bolster AMD’s data center and AI capabilities, addressing a critical bottleneck in modern data centers.

Other Key Trades:

  • Sold 186,304 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) from the ARKQ and 209,342 shares from ARKX.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved