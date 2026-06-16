Cathie Wood Keeps Selling AMD: This Time Ark Dumps Another $12 Millions In Shares

The AMD Trade

This decision follows AMD’s recent acquisition of MEXT, a company specializing in AI-driven memory optimization technology. The acquisition aims to bolster AMD’s data center and AI capabilities, addressing a critical bottleneck in modern data centers.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 186,304 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) from the ARKQ and 209,342 shares from ARKX.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com

