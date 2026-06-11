Cathie Wood Sells $23 Million Worth Robinhood Stock Over Two Days Despite Bullish Analyst Outlook

The Robinhood Trade

Needham analyst John Todaro raised his price target on Robinhood to $97, citing the company’s strong May metrics and potential benefits from improved crypto regulations. Robinhood is also expanding its equities and options platforms, which could further enhance its market position.

Notably, Wood had sold 7.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on Wednesday as well.

The Archer Aviation Trade

In another notable move, ARKK sold 1,336,971 shares of Archer Aviation, amounting to approximately $7.08 million based on the closing price of $5.30. This sale follows Ark’s ongoing adjustments in response to Archer’s financial outlook and strategic plans.

Archer Aviation announced first-quarter results in early May that exceeded expectations, although concerns about cash burn and projected losses remain. The company is progressing with its U.S. operations launch and eVTOL certification.

Other Key Trades

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Robinhood stock has a Momentum score in the 22nd percentile and a Value score in the 14th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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