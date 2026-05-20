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ARK Invest Logo On Smartphone And Desktop With Disruptive Innovation ETF Charts
May 20, 2026 10:34 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Dumps AMD Shares Once Again, Ark Buys Cerebras And This Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Play

The Cerebras Trade

The AMD Trade

On Monday, Ark had jettisoned AMD shares worth $16.2 million. Wood has been consistently selling shares of the chipmaker this month.

The Bullish Trade

Other Key Trades:

  • Roku Inc (ROKU): Sold 102,334 shares through ARKK, ARKW and ARKF.
  • Teradyne Inc. (TER): Sold 17,372 shares via ARKK.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Value score in the 4th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com

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