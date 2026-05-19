Leveraged ETF Exposure Explodes As Bullish Bets Reach Historic Highs

Investors have piled into leveraged bets on U.S. stocks at a record pace, according to the market watchers.

Record Leveraged ETFs Bet

In Monday’s post on X, Global Markets Investor shared data from Goldman Sachs and EPFR, saying, "There have NEVER been so many leveraged bets on the US stock market."

Leveraged equity ETFs offering 2x and 3x exposure have amassed a record $337 billion in assets, up roughly 500% over the past six years. The 3x leveraged ETFs account for $209 billion, while 2x leveraged funds account for the remaining $128 billion.

The market watcher stated that "If the market turns, the unwind of these positions will be violent."

Major Equity Index Leveraged ETFs Available In The Market

About Leveraged ETFs

Leveraged ETFs employ various investment strategies such as the use of swaps, futures contracts and other derivative instruments to accomplish their objectives. While these funds magnify returns over a short period of time, they could result in amplified losses due to their daily rebalancing and compounding effects.

These funds are suitable for short-term traders, as their performance could vary significantly from the performance of their underlying index or benchmark over a longer period when compared to a shorter period (such as weeks, months or years).

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock