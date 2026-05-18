Cathie Wood Sells $28 Million Worth Of AMD And TSMC Shares, Loads Up On Nvidia, Tesla And Flying Taxis

The AMD Trade

Notably, Ark had sold 13,148 shares of AMD on Friday. Wood has been offloading millions worth of AMD stock in May.

The Bullish Trade

Bullish stock fell recently despite strong first-quarter results, as analysts flagged weaker second-quarter trading volumes and uncertainty around the timing of tokenization adoption and regulatory approvals tied to its Equiniti acquisition.

The Nvidia Trade

The timing matters because Nvidia has remained under heavy investor scrutiny ahead of its earnings and valuation debate. Benzinga recently noted the "burden of perfection" around the stock, which reflects how much optimism is already built into the name.

The Tesla Trade

Tesla has also been in the spotlight because of its Optimus robotics ambitions. A recent Benzinga piece argued that Elon Musk's long-term Optimus upside could give Tesla investors a major artificial-intelligence-related bonus beyond the car business.

The Amazon Trade

Ark bought Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in ARKX, adding 6,959 shares. The trade was valued at $1.8 million as the stock of the Jeff Bezos-founded company closed at $264.86.

The TSMC Trade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company remained in focus after its Japan unit returned to profitability and its Arizona operations posted sharply higher earnings, as surging AI-driven chip demand fueled global expansion plans and advanced packaging investments.

The Archer Trade

Ark added Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) stock to ARKX, buying 281,199 shares. The trade was valued at $1.7 million, as Archer ended Monday at $5.92.

Shares of Archer Aviation fell last week despite better-than-expected first-quarter results, as investors focused on continued heavy cash burn and broader risk-off sentiment across speculative growth stocks.

The Joby Trade

Ark also bought Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) stock in ARKX, adding 118,699 shares. The transaction was estimated to be worth $1.2 million, based on the stock’s closing price of $10.35.

Shares of Joby Aviation declined Friday as broader weakness in high-growth stocks outweighed optimism around the company's 2026 commercial launch timeline and better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Other Key Trades

Ark bought Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in ARKX

(HON) in ARKX Purchased DoorDash Inc. (DASH) stock in ARKX.

(DASH) stock in ARKX. Ark sold Roku Inc. (ROKU) across ARKF, ARKK and ARKW.

(ROKU) across ARKF, ARKK and ARKW. Ark sold Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB) from ARKX.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Nvidia stock has a Momentum score in the 85th percentile and a Value score in the 4th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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