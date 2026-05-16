SCHD ETF Stock C&H Pattern Points To A Rebound As Inflows Hit $8.2B

SCHD ETF Stock Has Formed A “Cup & Handle” Pattern

The four-hour chart shows that the ongoing SCHD ETF stock consolidation is the calm before the storm. For one, the fund has slowly formed a cup-and-handle pattern, a common continuation sign.

This pattern consists of two key sections: the cup and the handle. The cup features a rounded bottom with a horizontal resistance level at $31.97. It has a depth of $1.72, calculated by subtracting the low of $30.25 from the resistance level at $31.97.

The stock is now in the handle section, which is normally followed by a strong bullish breakout. The profit target is calculated by adding the depth and the upper side of the cup. In this case, the target price is $33.70, which is about 6% above the current level.

The bullish outlook is supported by the 50-period exponential moving average and the Ichimoku cloud indicator.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Inflows Are Soaring

The fund has had inflows in the last seven consecutive weeks. It has had just one week of outflows this year.

Its composition is significantly different to other popular ETFs. For example, technology companies make up 33% of all companies in the S&P 500 and 54% of the Nasdaq 100 indices. As a result, the view is that the SCHD ETF may do better than the broader market if the AI bubble pops.