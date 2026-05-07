The AMD Trade

The Tempus AI Trade

This strategic investment by Ark reflects confidence in Tempus AI’s potential, particularly given its impressive revenue growth and market position. The company’s diagnostics revenue saw a 34.7% increase, while its data and applications revenue climbed 40.5% to $87 million, underscoring its robust performance in the AI sector.

Ark purchased $7.8 million worth of Tempus AI stock on Thursday.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 44,291 shares of CareDx Inc. (CDNA) from ARKG .

(CDNA) from . Sold 33,134 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp . (ADPT) from ARKG .

. (ADPT) from . Bought 102,247 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) in ARKK .

(NTLA) in . Sold 9,210 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER) from ARKK.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Value score in the 4th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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