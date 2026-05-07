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May 7, 2026 1:40 AM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Cashes Out Of AMD Again — Sells $8 Million Worth Of Shares, Ark Is Betting On This Nancy Pelosi-Backed AI Stock

The Tempus AI Trade

Tempus AI recently reported a 36.1% increase in first-quarter revenue, driven by strong demand for its oncology diagnostics and AI-driven data business. Despite widening its net loss, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The Nancy Pelosi-backed company’s quarterly revenue reached $348.1 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $345.5 million. The company’s diagnostics revenue rose by 34.7%, fueled by a 28% increase in oncology volume growth. Meanwhile, its data and applications revenue climbed 40.5% to $87 million.

The AMD Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by selling 18,909 shares, valued at approximately $8 million based on AMD’s closing price of $421.39.

AMD recently achieved new all-time highs, buoyed by first-quarter results and second-quarter guidance that exceeded expectations. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing server CPU demand driven by Agentic AI.

Notably, Wood sold $16 million worth of AMD stock on Tuesday as the stock rallied after the earnings release.

Other Key Trades:

  • Sold 45,625 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) across ARKG and ARKK.
  • Bought 28,220 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) in ARKK.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile and a Value score in the 5th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com

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