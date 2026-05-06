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investment yields
May 6, 2026 9:27 AM 2 min read

Defensive And Dividend ETFs Are Back In Play — As Rising Yields Challenge Growth Stocks

If interest rates (bond yields) go up sharply and stay high, investors may start valuing stocks and other risky assets at lower prices than today.

Still, not all equity ETFs are equally exposed. For investors looking to stay in stocks while preparing for potential volatility, a shift toward more resilient segments may offer a way to navigate the next phase of the market and keep the portfolio safely diversified.

The back story is shifting from a liquidity-driven rally to a more rate-sensitive environment. If yields continue to climb, leadership could broaden beyond mega-cap growth, creating opportunities in parts of the market that have lagged the recent surge.

Photo via Shutterstock

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