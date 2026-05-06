Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ Records Third-Largest 21-Day Inflows Ever As Investors Rush Back Into US Stocks

QQQ Record-Breaking Inflows

The solid accumulation comes after $11 billion in outflows recorded in March, the highest in at least four years, indicating the sharp reversal in sentiment.

QQQ tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, which wrapped up April with its largest monthly advance of 15.64% since October 2002. The ETF has $439.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) and charges 0.18% in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 41.3 million shares.

Broad-Based Surge Across U.S. ETFs

The renewed demand is well spread across broad sectors. U.S.-listed ETFs collectively pulled in $174 billion in April alone, outpacing inflows in all other global regions. Year-to-date, inflows have reached about $673 billion.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) , which tracks the S&P 500 Index, was the top-performing fund, pulling in $25 billion during April and $47 billion so far this year.

Record ETF Inflows Signal Market Rebound

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that QQQ has a Momentum score in the 74th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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