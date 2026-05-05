The AMD Trade
The Shopify Trade
Ark Invest increased its stake in Shopify Inc by purchasing a total of 255,804 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. The value of this acquisition is approximately $27.5 million, calculated using Shopify’s closing price of $107.63.
The CoreWeave Trade
Ark Invest opted to reduce its position in CoreWeave Inc by selling 98,880 shares across ARKK and ARKW. This transaction is valued at approximately $12.6 million, based on CoreWeave’s closing price of $127.89.
Other Key Trades:
- GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS): Purchased 245,914 shares across ARKG and ARKK.
- 10X Genomics Inc. (TXG): Sold 37,209 shares in ARKG.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Acquired 214,225 shares in ARKK.
- Teradyne Inc. (TER): Sold 21,497 shares in ARKK.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile and a Value score in the 5th percentile.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.