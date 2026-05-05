Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Ark Invest Cathie Wood Shutterstock
May 5, 2026 10:47 PM 3 min read

Cathie Wood Dumps $16 Million Of AMD Stock On Post-Earnings Rally, Snaps Up $27 Million Of This Amazon Rival's Stock

The AMD Trade

The Shopify Trade

Ark Invest increased its stake in Shopify Inc by purchasing a total of 255,804 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. The value of this acquisition is approximately $27.5 million, calculated using Shopify’s closing price of $107.63.

The CoreWeave Trade

Ark Invest opted to reduce its position in CoreWeave Inc by selling 98,880 shares across ARKK and ARKW. This transaction is valued at approximately $12.6 million, based on CoreWeave’s closing price of $127.89.

Other Key Trades:

  • GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS): Purchased 245,914 shares across ARKG and ARKK.
  • 10X Genomics Inc. (TXG): Sold 37,209 shares in ARKG.
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Acquired 214,225 shares in ARKK.
  • Teradyne Inc. (TER): Sold 21,497 shares in ARKK.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile and a Value score in the 5th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved