The AMD Trade

The Shopify Trade

Ark Invest increased its stake in Shopify Inc by purchasing a total of 255,804 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. The value of this acquisition is approximately $27.5 million, calculated using Shopify’s closing price of $107.63.

The CoreWeave Trade

Ark Invest opted to reduce its position in CoreWeave Inc by selling 98,880 shares across ARKK and ARKW. This transaction is valued at approximately $12.6 million, based on CoreWeave’s closing price of $127.89.

Other Key Trades:

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS): Purchased 245,914 shares across ARKG and ARKK .

(WGS): Purchased 245,914 shares across and . 10X Genomics Inc . (TXG): Sold 37,209 shares in ARKG.

. (TXG): Sold 37,209 shares in ARKG. Intellia Therapeutics Inc . (NTLA): Acquired 214,225 shares in ARKK.

. (NTLA): Acquired 214,225 shares in ARKK. Teradyne Inc. (TER): Sold 21,497 shares in ARKK.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 96th percentile and a Value score in the 5th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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