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s&p 500
May 4, 2026 12:45 AM 3 min read

S&P 500 ETFs Draw Massive Inflows Last Week As IVV, VOO, SPY Lead

Equity ETFs tied to the S&P 500 Index attracted massive inflows last week, as investors poured billions into broad U.S. equity exposure despite a noisy macro backdrop.

In a post on X, The ETF Tracker wrote, "Here is where ETF investors put the most of their money last week."

S&P 500 Giants Lead The Charge

These three inflows imply roughly $16.9 billion combined for the week. The ETF Tracker attributed the data to ETF Central.

All three ETFs track the S&P 500 Index. VOO is the biggest among them with assets under management (AUM) of $915.7 billion and an expense ratio of 0.03%.

IVV has an AUM of $789.3 billion and an expense ratio of 0.03%, while SPY has an AUM of $728.7 billion and an expense ratio of 0.09%.

The latest surge in inflows into S&P 500 ETFs coincides with a broader market trend identified as a “barbell market,” where investors are increasingly favoring either defensive core ETFs or high-risk tactical plays, leaving the middle ground to bleed assets.

Broader Market Funds Also Drew New Cash

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate the three ETFs have strong pricing trends in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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