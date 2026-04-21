Since reaching their respective year-to-date lowest points on March 30, the Russel 2000 has gained more than 15% till now, outpacing the S&P 500’s 12% gains.

The rebound can be attributed to the significant pullback in oil prices and reducing cost pressures for domestically oriented firms.

The recent surge also underscores a broader rotation. Since August 2025, the Russell 2000 has climbed 28%, outpacing the S&P 500, which is up 14% over the same period.

This relative outperformance might suggest that investors are moving away from popular mega-cap names into more cyclical and interest-rate sensitive parts of the market, a shift often associated with early-cycle dynamics.

ETF Breadth Signals Strength Beyond Beta

Significantly, the rally is not restricted to just general index exposure. There are various small-cap ETFs that have been hitting their respective 52-week highs on Monday, indicating solid breadth.

This shows that the move has not been isolated to a few stocks only, which indicates a broader rotation into small caps.

Small Caps Back In Rate-Sensitive Mode

Given that expectations are turning more dovish for the Fed, with 27% of market expecting a rate cut in December according to the CME FedWatch tool, investors seem to be betting on better prospects for small-cap ETFs, going forward. Given that small caps are relatively more domestic- and leverage-focused companies, any dovish bias from the Fed is expected to favor them significantly.

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