Cathie Wood Bets On Amazon As $100 Billion Anthropic Deal Reshapes AI Race, Here's What Else Ark Traded

The Amazon Trade

The DoorDash Trade

Ark Invest also acquired 4,625 shares of DoorDash Inc. via the ARKX, amounting to a transaction value of approximately $877,825.

Other Key Trades

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Sold 30,677 shares from ARKG .

(TWST): Sold 30,677 shares from . Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM): Sold 81,422 shares from ARKX .

(IRDM): Sold 81,422 shares from . Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc (KTOS): Bought 24,614 shares for ARKX.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Amazon stock has a Momentum in the 73rd percentile and Value in the 52nd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock