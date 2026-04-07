Cathie Wood Isn't Flinching, Purchases Tesla Dip Again — Ark Also Loads Up On Robinhood Shares

The Tesla Trade

The move comes as Tesla recently received a favorable regulatory decision from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which closed its investigation into the company’s Smart Summon feature. Despite this regulatory win, analysts have expressed bearish sentiments.

On Monday, Ark purchased $14 million of Tesla stock, a purchase that aligned with recent predictions by Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco that Tesla could deliver 1.6 million vehicles in 2026.

The stock of the Elon Musk-led company has been on a downward trend lately, having fallen more than 13% over the last month. The stock has slumped nearly 21% over an year-to-date basis.

The Robinhood Trade

Robinhood Markets was highlighted as facing direct legal risk due to its partnership distributing Kalshi contracts on its app, tying its business to the platform's regulatory battles.

The upcoming April 16 hearing in the Ninth Circuit, involving both Kalshi and Robinhood Markets, could be pivotal in deciding whether Kalshi's nationwide model—and Robinhood's related offering—can continue operating.

Other Key Trades

Sold 26,838 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU) from ARKK and ARKW.

(ROKU) from ARKK and ARKW. Sold 9,481 shares of Teradyne Inc . (TER) from ARKK.

. (TER) from ARKK. Sold 6,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) from ARKF.

(ICE) from ARKF. Sold 66,729 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) from ARKQ and ARKX.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Tesla stock has Momentum at the 36th percentile and Value at the 3rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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