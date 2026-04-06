Cathie Wood Buys The Tesla Dip: Ark Snaps Up $14 Million Of TSLA Stock Across These 3 ETFs

The Tesla Trade
Other Key Trades:
- Sold 25,240 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER) through ARKK and ARKQ.
- Sold 29,773 shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (BAWXT) through ARKK and AKRQ.
- Sold 8,484 shares of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) through ARKQ.
- Sold 77,220 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc. (SRTA) through ARKQ.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum in the 32nd percentile and Value in the 3rd percentile.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Photo Courtesy: Sunil Prajapati on Shutterstock.com
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