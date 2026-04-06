Cathie Wood Buys The Tesla Dip: Ark Snaps Up $14 Million Of TSLA Stock Across These 3 ETFs

The Tesla Trade

Other Key Trades:

Sold 25,240 shares of Teradyne Inc . (TER) through ARKK and ARKQ.

. (TER) through ARKK and ARKQ. Sold 29,773 shares of BWX Technologies Inc . (BAWXT) through ARKK and AKRQ.

. (BAWXT) through ARKK and AKRQ. Sold 8,484 shares of Cameco Corp . (CCJ) through ARKQ.

. (CCJ) through ARKQ. Sold 77,220 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc. (SRTA) through ARKQ.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum in the 32nd percentile and Value in the 3rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Sunil Prajapati on Shutterstock.com