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Selective focus on smartphone screen holding in hand displaying the Tesla Inc logo against the backdrop of Share Market down graph. TSLA Stock fall with Lower Circuit.
April 6, 2026 9:57 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Buys The Tesla Dip: Ark Snaps Up $14 Million Of TSLA Stock Across These 3 ETFs

The Tesla Trade

Other Key Trades:

  • Sold 25,240 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER) through ARKK and ARKQ.
  • Sold 29,773 shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (BAWXT) through ARKK and AKRQ.
  • Sold 8,484 shares of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) through ARKQ.
  • Sold 77,220 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc. (SRTA) through ARKQ.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Momentum in the 32nd percentile and Value in the 3rd percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Sunil Prajapati on Shutterstock.com

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