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VIX text over colorful abstract cityscape background.
April 3, 2026 11:31 AM 2 min read

Yardeni Says 'Market Bottom Is In' — Yet Volatility Says Otherwise

But one key signal isn't lining up.

Volatility Isn't Backing The Call

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX — widely seen as Wall Street's "fear gauge" — is still hovering around the mid-20s, with a recent print near 24–27.

For context, more stable market environments typically see the VIX settle closer to the mid-teens. Elevated readings suggest investors are still pricing in meaningful uncertainty over the next 30 days.

In other words, the market may be stabilizing — but it isn't relaxed.

What A True Bottom Usually Looks Like

Historically, durable market bottoms tend to align with a clear pattern in volatility.

During the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID selloff, the VIX surged to extreme levels — above 80 — before falling sharply as markets stabilized.

Even in the 2022 drawdown, rallies gained traction as volatility trended lower toward the low-20s and high-teens.

That sequence matters.

Bottoms aren't just about price — they're about volatility peaking and then compressing.

With the VIX still hovering in the mid-20s, that second phase doesn't appear fully in place yet.

Conviction Meets Uncertainty

Yardeni's call may ultimately prove right — markets often turn before the data fully clears.

But with volatility still elevated and price action remaining uneven, the current setup looks more like a transition phase than a confirmed bottom.

For now, the message from the market is clear: the floor may be forming — but it isn't settled.

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