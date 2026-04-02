$20 Billion Exit From SPY, VOO Isn't Panic—It's A Fee Revolt

A sharp correction in U.S. stock markets last month was accompanied by massive withdrawals from two of the largest ETFs based on the benchmark stock index. Yet the trend may be less about sentiment and more about growing focus on costs.

Despite the headline outflows, investors did not abandon the S&P 500. Instead, they rotated within the same exposure, favoring lower-cost alternatives.

Fee Pressure Intensifies

While the Iran war is keeping the markets busy, an escalating fee war is in full force, tucked in the ETF world. The changing flow pattern of smart money reveals this dynamic, where even small percentage points can mean billions in allocations.

As the cost leader at 0.09%, SPY remains the most expensive of the main S&P 500 ETFs. While it continues to dominate in trading volume and options activity, long-term investors are increasingly opting for cheaper vehicles as cost sensitivity rises.

What It Means for Investors

March’s flow numbers point to an important trend: ETF investors are becoming more intentional, not more risk-averse. Rather than abandoning the markets altogether in response to recent volatility, they're actively fine-tuning their exposure.

This has led to a quiet revolution in the world of S&P 500 ETFs, in which cost, structure, and usage increasingly determine the next big flow.

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