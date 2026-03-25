Cathie Wood Chooses Medical AI Over Mark Zuckerberg: Ark Loads Up On TEM Stock, Dumps Meta Shares

The Tempus AI Trade

This purchase aligns with Tempus’ recent collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, aiming to enhance AI-driven biomarker discovery in oncology. The collaboration seeks to leverage AI models for patient selection, potentially boosting the success rate of new treatments. The total value of the shares bought by Ark Invest in Tempus AI is approximately $3.97 million.

The Meta Platforms Trade

The Archer Aviation Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund sold 463,363 shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) , with the stock closing at $5.56, up by 0.91%.

The Block Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKK and ARKW funds sold a total of 21,100 shares of Block Inc (NYSE:XYZ) . The stock closed at $60.01, with a modest increase of 0.2%.

Other Key Trades:

Roku Inc . (ROKU): Sold 95,090 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW.

. (ROKU): Sold 95,090 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc . (IONS): Sold 14,550 shares in ARKG.

. (IONS): Sold 14,550 shares in ARKG. Teradyne Inc . (TER): Sold 30,174 shares in ARKK.

. (TER): Sold 30,174 shares in ARKK. Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc (KTOS): Sold 62,393 shares in ARKK.

(KTOS): Sold 62,393 shares in ARKK. Illumina Inc (ILMN): Sold 31,986 shares in ARKK.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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