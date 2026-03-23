Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Platform Bullish Climbs 4.16% — But Cathie Wood Is Trimming Her Stake

The Bullish Trade

Bullish, a digital asset platform, recently released its fourth-quarter 2025 results. The company, known for its market infrastructure and information services, reported its financials on February 5, 2025.

Bullish reported fourth-quarter adjusted revenue of $92.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $44.5 million, both rising year-over-year, while net loss widened to $563.6 million. Adjusted net income improved to $28.9 million despite a slight dip in digital asset sales to $64.3 billion.

The company said it expects 2026 subscription, services and other revenue of $220 million to $250 million, with adjusted operating expenses projected between $210 million and $230 million.

Other Key Trades:

10X Genomics Inc (TXG): ARKG purchased 14,380 shares, and ARKK acquired 84,342 shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Bullish stock has a Price Trend that checks out on the Short and Medium terms.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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