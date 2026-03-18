S&P 500 Braces For Triple Witching As Financials Signal Deeper Correction: Index Closed Up 'Only 25% Of The Time' In Last 5-Years

The S&P 500 index will enter the coming Friday's “triple witching” session under immense technical duress, as a breakdown in financial stocks and a historically bearish expiration cycle threaten to accelerate the current market correction.

The Triple Witching Statistical Trap

This Friday, March 20, marks the simultaneous expiration of stock options, index options, and index futures—a quarterly event known for extreme volume and “exaggerated” price action.

Data from Stephanie Guild, Chief Investment Officer at Robinhood Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) , show a pronounced negative bias in the benchmark index during this window.

Over the last five years, the S&P 500 “had a positive session only 25% of the time,” posting a median return of -0.36% compared to +0.10% on regular days.

Beyond derivatives expiring, the day also serves as an S&P 500 rebalance, forcing index funds to execute massive “cleanup” trades. Guild notes that while broader narratives still matter, investors should expect volumes to surge more than 3x the daily average.

Financials Signal Broader Contagion

According to John Roque, technical analyst at 22V Research, the simultaneous deterioration in momentum across the S&P 500 and financials is a major red flag.

"Since 2018, it's always been right to be cautious when momentum for the S&P and financials is weakening simultaneously. It's happening again now," Roque warned.

The Private Credit ‘Gate’ Crisis

With redemption “gates” going up to limit withdrawals, the stress is no longer invisible.

SPY Tumbles Nearly 2% YTD

The S&P 500 index and it’s tracker State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) have declined by 1.81% year-to-date.

SPY was also higher by just 1.29% over the last six months and 19.57% over the year. SPY was up 0.49% in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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