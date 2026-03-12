The PayPay Trade

Ark Invest’s ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) fund acquired 275,000 shares of PayPay. This purchase was strategically timed with the IPO, which saw the company offering 54.99 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $16 per share.

The total value of Ark’s investment in PayPay amounted to nearly $5 million, based on the stock’s closing price of $18.16. The stock popped 13.50% for the day. In the after-hours trading, it gained 4.24% and was seen trading at $18.93.

Other Key Trades:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

