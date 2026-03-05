Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, made significant trades on Thursday, focusing on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY). These trades come amidst recent developments and market movements for both companies.
The Robinhood Trade
The Joby Aviation Trade
Earnings beat expectations in the quarter. The company posted a loss of 14 cents per share versus estimates for a 20-cent loss, beating forecasts by about 30%.
Other Key Trades:
- Roku Inc. (ROKU): Sold 67,092 shares by ARKK, ARKW and ARKF.
- Draftkings Inc. (DKNG): Bought 58,048 shares by ARKW.
- Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM): Sold 131,400 shares by ARKQ and ARKX.
