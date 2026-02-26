On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM).
The Amazon Trade
The Baidu Trade
Baidu’s stock dropped following its quarterly results. The Chinese tech giant’s recent earnings report revealed a 4% year-over-year revenue decline, yet the company continues to invest in AI.
The Salesforce Trade
ARKW fund sold 15,622 shares of Salesforce valued at approximately $3.1 million based on the closing price of $199.47.
Salesforce’s stock surged 4.03% on Thursday after the company reported robust fourth-quarter results, including a 12% revenue increase and a $50 billion buyback plan.
Other Key Trades
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): ARKF fund bought 52,974 shares.
Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY): ARKG fund sold 680,826 shares.
- Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM): ARKQ fund sold 158,262 shares.
PagerDuty Inc (PD): ARKK and ARKW sold 307,843 shares.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Amazon stock has a Momentum in the 20th percentile and Value in the 57th percentile.
