On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) , and Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) .

The Amazon Trade

The Baidu Trade

Baidu’s stock dropped following its quarterly results. The Chinese tech giant’s recent earnings report revealed a 4% year-over-year revenue decline, yet the company continues to invest in AI.

The Salesforce Trade

ARKW fund sold 15,622 shares of Salesforce valued at approximately $3.1 million based on the closing price of $199.47.

Salesforce’s stock surged 4.03% on Thursday after the company reported robust fourth-quarter results, including a 12% revenue increase and a $50 billion buyback plan.

Other Key Trades

Nu Holdings Ltd . (NU): ARKF fund bought 52,974 shares.

Butterfly Network Inc . (BFLY): ARKG fund sold 680,826 shares.

PagerDuty Inc (PD): ARKK and ARKW sold 307,843 shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Amazon stock has a Momentum in the 20th percentile and Value in the 57th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo: Ira Lichi / Shutterstock