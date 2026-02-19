On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, with a notable purchase of Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG) shares.

The Figma Trade

ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) acquired a substantial number of Figma shares.

The purchase amounted to 964,342 shares in total, with 823,965 shares bought by ARKK and 140,377 shares by ARKW. At the closing price of $25.86, this acquisition is valued at approximately $24.93 million.

Other Key Trades:

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Figma stock has a Momentum in the 6th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com