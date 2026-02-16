Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Since the start of 2021, the S&P 500 gained more than 63%, while the Russell 2000 rose just 18%, according to Benzinga Pro data. That divergence is what pushed small-cap valuations to historically low levels.

The Russell 2000 still trades at roughly 16x forward earnings, compared to about 21x for the S&P 500, based on FactSet estimates.

This valuation gap is now attracting institutional attention.

Rate Sensitivity And Domestic Exposure Create Leverage

Small caps are more sensitive to interest rates and domestic economic conditions than large-cap multinationals. With markets increasingly expecting Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026, financing conditions could improve significantly for smaller companies.

Historically, small caps tend to outperform early in economic expansions. Goldman Sachs notes that in the first 12 months following the Fed's last five rate-cutting cycles, the Russell 2000 outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 12 percentage points.

Institutional Positioning Remains Underweight

Fund managers remain structurally underweight small caps. Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey shows allocations to U.S. small caps are still below long-term averages, reflecting lingering caution after years of mega-cap tech dominance.

That positioning creates asymmetry. When capital begins rotating, small caps tend to move quickly because they start from lower ownership levels.

Small caps aren't just another trade. They're often one of the earliest signals that capital is shifting — and that a new market leadership cycle is beginning.