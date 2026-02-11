On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a bold move by significantly increasing its position in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), acquiring over 433,000 shares across multiple ETFs despite the stock’s 8% drop following a 38% plunge in crypto revenue. Ark also purchased shares of Figma Inc. (NYSE: FIG) on the same day and sold a substantial amount of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock.
The Robinhood Trade
The trade on Wednesday was estimated to be worth $33.9 million based on Robinhood stock’s closing price of $78.07.
The Figma Trade
The Airbnb Trade
Other Key Trades:
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.