The Alphabet Trade

The total purchase amounted to 67,630 shares, valued at approximately $22.4 million, based on the closing price of $331.33. This move follows Alphabet’s strong fourth-quarter earnings, which impressed analysts with its robust performance in Google Search and Cloud. The strength of Gemini, driving growth in these segments, was highlighted in the recent report.

The AMD Trade

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) purchased 20,189 shares of AMD, valued at approximately $3.9 million, given the closing price of $192.50.

This acquisition comes amid AMD’s recent stock decline, attributed to high expectations and a one-time sales surge to China. Despite record fourth-quarter revenue, the company’s forward guidance left some investors cautious.

The Broadcom Trade

ARKQ and ARKW acquired a combined 87,148 shares of Broadcom, with a total value of approximately $27.06 million at a closing price of $310.51.

Broadcom’s stock rose on Thursday, buoyed by optimism around AI infrastructure spending. Alphabet’s increased capital expenditure outlook further fueled this optimism.

The Qualcomm Trade

ARKQ and ARKW sold a total of 228,943 shares of Qualcomm, valued at approximately $31.2 million, based on the closing price of $136.30.

Other Key Trades:

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Google’s Class C stock has a Value in the 27th percentile and a Momentum in the 93rd percentile.

