Leading cryptocurrencies extended their selloff as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slid below $73,000 to its lowest level since November 2024, triggering more than $750 million in liquidations amid "extreme fear" sentiment. The global crypto market cap fell to $2.59 trillion, while analysts flagged the possibility of a short-term relief rally despite deepening bearish expectations.

The Circle Trade

Circle, the issuer of USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) , saw its stock decline by 4.59% on the same day.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKF fund purchased 3,510 shares of Coinbase Global Inc , totaling approximately $630,606. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, experienced a 4.36% drop in its stock price, closing at $179.66.

Shares of Coinbase and other crypto-related companies traded lower after Bitcoin fell below $80,000 this week, pressured by a tightening U.S. liquidity environment that hit high-risk assets. The sell-off weighed on crypto equities as investors absorbed ETF losses and weakening market confidence across the sector.

The Robinhood Trade

ARKK, ARKF and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) funds collectively bought 89,677 shares of Robinhood, valued at around $7.8 million.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trade

ARKF and ARKW funds acquired a total of 135,131 shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, valued at approximately $3.4 million.

The ETF, which tracks the performance of Bitcoin, saw a 1.97% decline, closing at $25.36. This purchase highlights Ark’s continued belief in the potential of Bitcoin and its role in the future of finance.

The Bitmine Immersion Technologies Trade

This acquisition aligns with Ark’s focus on companies that are integral to the infrastructure of the cryptocurrency market.

The Bullish Inc. Trade

ARKF and ARKK funds purchased a total of 125,218 shares of Bullish, valued at approximately $3.5 million. Bullish, a digital asset exchange, saw its stock decline by 3.93%, closing at $27.64.

Ark's investment in Bullish aligns with its strategy of backing companies that support the trading and exchange of digital assets. Bullish is backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. By comparison, crypto exchange Coinbase, a rival to Bullish, accounted for 3.52% of Ark's portfolio by weight, while Bullish represented 1.15%. At the time of writing, Ark's Bullish holdings were valued at $138.6 million.

Other Key Trades:

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Coinbase stock has a Value in the 55th percentile and a Momentum in the 4th percentile.

