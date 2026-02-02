On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) , Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) , and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) .

The Teradyne Trade

The sale involved 48,865 shares from ARKK, 111,768 shares from ARKQ, and 11,980 shares from ARKX, totaling approximately $43.07 million.

Teradyne beat fourth-quarter estimates on both earnings and revenue, driven by AI-related demand, and issued a bullish outlook with first-quarter EPS and sales guidance far above expectations. Management also expects year-over-year growth across all segments in 2026, led by compute.

The Robinhood Trade

The Alphabet Trade

Ark Invest bought shares of the Google parent. within its ARKQ and ARKX ETFs. Alphabet’s stock rose by 1.88% to close at $344.90, driven by optimism surrounding its AI and cloud services. Ark purchased 33,287 shares for ARKQ and 4,458 shares for ARKX, totaling an investment of approximately $13.02 million.

Analysts anticipate Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report to reflect strong growth, bolstered by AI advancements and advertising demand.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Google Class C stock has a Value in the 23rd percentile. The stock has a Momentum score in the 92nd percentile.

