Cathie Wood Bets Big On AI Trifecta: Ark Deploys $1.4 Million Across Medical, Autonomous Driving Sectors

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made strategic moves by acquiring shares in Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) , Kodiak AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK) , and WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) .

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest significantly increased its position in Tempus AI on Monday. The firm purchased 1,192 shares through the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and an additional 6,545 shares via the ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) . With Tempus AI’s stock closing at $67.63, the total value of these transactions amounted to approximately $523,253.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recently disclosed that her spouse exercised 50 call options on Tempus AI on Jan. 16 with a $20 strike price, adding 5,000 shares to the portfolio. The transaction was valued between $50,000 and $100,000 and stemmed from options originally purchased in January 2025. Ark, too, has been piling on shares of Tempus this month.

The Kodiak AI Trade

Ark Invest also made a notable purchase of Kodiak AI Inc. shares, acquiring 47,752 shares through the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) . The stock closed at $8.95, marking a decrease of 4.58% from the previous session. The total value of this acquisition was approximately $427,380.

Ark has recently purchased shares of the George Soros-backed driverless truck company.

The WeRide Trade

Ark Invest also acquired 48,260 shares of WeRide Inc. through ARKQ. The shares closed at $8.65, resulting in a total transaction value of approximately $417,449.

The Chinese robotaxi company’s fleet has surpassed 1,000 vehicles, according to a recent report. The company also announced integration with Tencent’s WeChat platform.

Other Key Trades:

Twist Bioscience Corp . (TWST): Sold 64,695 shares through ARKK .

. (TWST): Sold 64,695 shares through . 10X Genomics Inc . (TXG): Sold 67,086 shares via ARKK .

. (TXG): Sold 67,086 shares via . Bullish (BLSH): Bought 25,565 shares through ARKK and 2,265 shares through ARKF.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI stock falters on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.

