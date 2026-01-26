Cathie Wood Bets Big On AI Trifecta: Ark Deploys $1.4 Million Across Medical, Autonomous Driving Sectors

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made strategic moves by acquiring shares in Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM), Kodiak AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK), and WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD).
The Tempus AI Trade
Ark Invest significantly increased its position in Tempus AI on Monday. The firm purchased 1,192 shares through the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and an additional 6,545 shares via the ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK). With Tempus AI’s stock closing at $67.63, the total value of these transactions amounted to approximately $523,253.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recently disclosed that her spouse exercised 50 call options on Tempus AI on Jan. 16 with a $20 strike price, adding 5,000 shares to the portfolio. The transaction was valued between $50,000 and $100,000 and stemmed from options originally purchased in January 2025. Ark, too, has been piling on shares of Tempus this month.
The Kodiak AI Trade
Ark Invest also made a notable purchase of Kodiak AI Inc. shares, acquiring 47,752 shares through the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). The stock closed at $8.95, marking a decrease of 4.58% from the previous session. The total value of this acquisition was approximately $427,380.
Ark has recently purchased shares of the George Soros-backed driverless truck company.
The WeRide Trade
Ark Invest also acquired 48,260 shares of WeRide Inc. through ARKQ. The shares closed at $8.65, resulting in a total transaction value of approximately $417,449.
The Chinese robotaxi company’s fleet has surpassed 1,000 vehicles, according to a recent report. The company also announced integration with Tencent’s WeChat platform.
Other Key Trades:
- Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST): Sold 64,695 shares through ARKK.
- 10X Genomics Inc. (TXG): Sold 67,086 shares via ARKK.
- Bullish (BLSH): Bought 25,565 shares through ARKK and 2,265 shares through ARKF.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI stock falters on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.
