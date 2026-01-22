Cathie Wood Loads Up On This Robotaxi Stock, Ark Dumps Roku In Latest Trades

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) , WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) , and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) .

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest’s interest in Tempus AI was evident as both the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) acquired a total of 13,532 shares.

The purchase comes on the heels of Tempus AI’s impressive financial performance, with the company reporting a revenue surge of 83% year-over-year for 2025 in a preliminary report released earlier in the month. This growth was largely driven by a 111% increase in diagnostics revenue.

The shares closed at $68.36, amounting to an investment of approximately $925,047. Notably, on Wednesday, Ark Invest purchased $5.85 million worth of Tempus AI shares.

The WeRide Trade

Ark Invest also made a notable purchase of 166,029 shares of WeRide through the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) . WeRide, a prominent player in the autonomous vehicle industry, recently expanded its global fleet to over 1,000 robotaxis.

The shares were acquired at a closing price of $9.05, resulting in a total investment of approximately $1.5 million.

The Roku Trade

Ark Invest sold 14,885 shares of Roku through the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) . The sale occurred at a closing price of $107.23, totaling approximately $1.6 million. This decision comes amid a period of mixed analyst forecasts for Roku, as detailed in a recent analysis.

Jefferies upgraded Roku to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $135 from $100. The firm said the outlook has improved for the company.

Other Key Trades

Sold 161,683 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) across ARKG and ARKK .

(BEAM) across and . Sold 32,227 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U) through ARKW .

(U) through . Sold 29,533 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB) through ARKW .

(GTLB) through . Bought 7,175 shares of Kodiak AI Inc. (KDK) through ARKQ.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI stock has a Momentum in the 68th percentile, but the stock doesn’t check out on the Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com