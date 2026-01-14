Cathie Wood Dumps $38 Million Worth Of Tesla Stock Amid Robotaxi Optimism, Buys Shares of This Chipmaker Despite China Crackdown

Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, made significant trades on Wednesday, involving Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

The Tesla Trade

ARK offloaded 86,139 shares of the Elon Musk-led company through ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK), a sale worth about $37.8 million based on Tesla's Wednesday closing price of $439.20.



Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said on Tuesday that Tesla is expected to control 80% of this market by the end of the year. Ives has set a base case price target of $600 and a bull case of $800 for Tesla stock, emphasizing the importance of 2026 for the company’s autonomous driving and robotics initiatives.

The Broadcom Trade

ARK purchased 143,089 Broadcom shares through ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) and ARKK. The stock closed Wednesday at $339.89, valuing the transactions at about $48.6 million.

Broadcom’s shares recently declined following a security directive from Beijing. Chinese regulators have reportedly instructed local companies to phase out cybersecurity software from several U.S. firms, including Broadcom-owned VMware. This directive has raised concerns over data security, impacting Broadcom’s stock.

The TSMC Trade

ARK sold 19,310 TSMC shares through ARKW. The semiconductor giant's stock closed at $327.11, valuing the transaction at about $6.3 million.

TSMC recently informed Nvidia and Broadcom that it cannot meet their production capacity demands. The bottleneck highlights the constraints in the AI chip market, where demand continues to surge.

Other Key Trades:

Teradyne Inc. (TER) : Ark Invest sold 3,834 shares in the ARKK fund.

: Ark Invest sold 3,834 shares in the fund. Natera Inc. (NTRA) : Sold 4,756 shares through ARKK .

: Sold 4,756 shares through . Kodiak AI Inc. (KDK): Purchased 72,320 shares via ARKQ.

