Cathie Wood Loads Up On Tempus AI And This George Soros-Backed Company's Stock, Dumps Roku And Shopify Shares

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, focusing on Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) and Kodiak AI Inc. (NGM: KDK). These trades highlight Ark’s strategic interest in the AI sector. The investment firm also made notable transactions involving Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) .

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest made a substantial purchase of Tempus AI shares on Monday, acquiring 32,627 shares through the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and 195,999 shares via the ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) . With Tempus AI closing at $64.70, the total value of these transactions amounted to approximately $14.8 million.

This move comes amid a surge in interest in Tempus AI, as highlighted in an article on Tempus AI’s options activity. The company has caught the attention of investors, indicating a bullish sentiment in the market.

The Kodiak AI Trade

Ark Invest also added 53,302 shares of Kodiak AI to its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) . With Kodiak AI’s stock closing at $10.40, the purchase was valued at approximately $554,340.

Kodiak AI, backed by George Soros, is a key player in the driverless truck industry, aligning with Ark’s focus on innovative technologies.

The Roku Trade

In a strategic move, Ark Invest sold 109,254 Roku shares from ARKK. With Roku’s stock closing at $114.68, this transaction was valued at approximately $12.5 million.

Roku’s third-quarter earnings report, released in October, showed net revenue of $1.211 billion, up 14% year over year and above the Street consensus estimate of $1.206 billion. Roku stock is in focus after Arete upgraded it from Neutral to Buy, setting a $132 price target.

The Shopify Trade

Ark Invest also reduced its stake in Shopify by selling 24,447 shares from the ARKK. With Shopify’s stock closing at $166.21, the sale was valued at approximately $4.06 million.

Wood has recently been offloading Shopify shares. In December, she sold $5.6 million worth of the company's stock, even as Shopify unveiled its Winter 2026 Edition, highlighting expanded capabilities across artificial intelligence, checkout, marketing, and merchant tools. JPMorgan said the updates reinforced confidence in Shopify's long-term growth, pointing to deeper integration of its Sidekick AI assistant, including new proactive features aimed at helping small and midsize merchants scale more efficiently.

Other Key Trades

Sold 3,558 shares of Natera Inc . (NTRA) from ARKG.

. (NTRA) from Sold 7,228 shares of Guardant Health Inc . (GH) from ARKG.

. (GH) from Bought 47,587 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) for ARKG.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI has a Momentum in the 86th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other metrics.

