Dow Jones 2025 Scorecard: Caterpillar, Nvidia Help Index Hit All-Time Highs – Top 5 Winners & Losers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit new all-time records in 2025, an event that was celebrated by President Donald Trump.

Here's a look at the top-performing and worst-performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components in 2025, including an entry on one of the lists by one of the index's newest components.

2025 Dow Jones Industrial Average Performance

In 2025, 23 of the 30 Dow Jones Industrial component stocks were up, with seven declining for the full year.

Here's a look at the top five gainers for the full year, based on Dec. 31 closing prices:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): +59.5% Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): +55.8% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): +43.5% NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): +40.2% International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM): +39.1%

Here are the top five losers for the full year, based on Dec. 31 closing prices:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH): -35.0% Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM): -20.4% Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE): -19.1% Procter & Gamble Inc (NYSE:PG): -13.8% Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON): -12.7%

With 23 stocks up out of 30, this is a high compared with the past two years tracked by Benzinga. In 2024, 18 had positive returns, while 2023 saw 19 of the components up.

Of the stocks that were the top gainers and losers in 2024, Goldman Sachs and IBM appear among the top five gainers for a second straight year. Nike finds itself among the top losers for a second straight year.

Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, tracked by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) , was up about 13% for the full year 2025.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Newest Additions

The three newest index components completed their first full year of trading in 2025.

In November 2024, Nvidia stock replaced Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Benzinga recently wrote about how Intel had the better performance in 2025. The stock is up over 90% in the last year, outperforming Nvidia. That outperformance in 2025 came after years of often weighing down the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The other major change in November 2024 was Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) replacing Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW).

Sherwin-Williams stock is down 1.3% over the past year, while Dow stock is down more than 30%. This trade worked in favor of the index and is particularly important given Sherwin-Williams’s highest share price in the price-weighted index.

The other recent newcomer is Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) , which replaced Walgreens Boots Alliance. Amazon shares were up 4.8% in 2025, while Walgreens shares struggled before being acquired and taken private by Sycamore Partners.

