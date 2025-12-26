The S&P 500 Is More Concentrated Than The Nifty Fifty — And AI Is The Reason

The S&P 500 is more top-heavy today than at any point since the Nifty Fifty era — and JPMorgan says artificial intelligence is the force pulling the market apart. They estimate that just 30 AI-linked stocks now account for roughly 44% of the S&P 500's market capitalization, up sharply since the launch of ChatGPT.

Track IVES 30 AI stocks here.

A small group of AI leaders is driving index returns, leaving the rest of the market increasingly disconnected. That level of concentration exceeds the historical peak reached during the early-1970s Nifty Fifty boom. Investors in the S&P 500-tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) , the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:IVV) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) should note.

Read Also: FOBO Is The New FOMO — And It’s Supercharging The AI Capex Cycle

Concentration Hits Extremes

Market leadership has narrowed as investors crowd into companies with direct exposure to AI infrastructure, platforms, and monetization. The Magnificent Seven, alongside Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) , dominate index weightings, pushing concentration levels beyond anything seen in decades.

Unlike past cycles, this divergence has persisted even as macro data softens and earnings growth moderates.

Read Also: Everyone’s Watching Nvidia — But Meta’s AI Payoff Is Harder To Ignore

Why This Isn't The 1970s

There’s a key distinction from the Nifty Fifty era. Today's market leaders are not speculative growth stories. They are high-quality businesses with strong profit margins, resilient cash flows, disciplined capital returns, and relatively low credit risk.

That financial strength allows them to deploy capital at scale during periods of technological change — a critical advantage in an AI-driven investment cycle.

AI Decouples The Index

AI narratives have increasingly offset concerns around economic growth, policy shifts, and earnings volatility. As a result, the S&P 500's performance has decoupled from the broader "old economy," reinforcing the winner-take-all dynamic.

JPMorgan believes this structure supports continued leadership concentration rather than a rapid broadening of the market.

What It Means For Investors

Rising concentration raises familiar bubble concerns, but JPMorgan argues fundamentals remain supportive. As long as AI spending, monetization, and balance-sheet strength hold, market leadership may stay narrow into 2026.

For investors, diversification within the index may matter less than exposure to the right themes.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock