Cathie Wood Sells Another $30 Million Worth Of Tesla Stock Amid Profitability Doubts, Ark Also Dumps Palantir Stock — Buys This Robotaxi Play

On Monday, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) , Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) and WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) . These trades reflect Ark’s strategic adjustments in response to market dynamics and company-specific developments.

The Tesla Trade

Ark Invest sold shares of Tesla across multiple ETFs, including ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) , ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) , and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) . The total shares sold amounted to 60,715, with the stock closing at $488.73 on Monday. This sale translates to a transaction value of approximately $29.7 million.

Recent discussions around the Elon Musk-led company’s financial prospects highlight concerns from investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, which suggests potential challenges in achieving GAAP profitability. Despite these concerns, Tesla’s market share in the EV sector remains robust.

Notably, last week, Ark sold $11 million worth of Tesla stock.

The Palantir Trade

Ark Invest reduced its position in Palantir by selling 47,309 shares through ARKQ and ARKW. With Palantir’s stock closing at $193.98, the total value of this trade is approximately $9.2 million.

Mariana Perez Mora from BofA Securities remains optimistic about Palantir’s growth, driven by AI adoption and a strong U.S. commercial business. BofA cited strong momentum in Palantir's U.S. Commercial business, supported by a strengthening backlog, shorter contract durations and customers expanding usage across the platform. The firm also highlighted a recent two-year $448 million government order, aligning with U.S. reindustrialization priorities, and said operating leverage could drive margin expansion as enterprise AI adoption accelerates

The Shopify Trade

The SHOP Trade saw Ark Invest selling 33,164 shares of Shopify Inc. through ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) and ARKW. With a closing price of $169.67, this trade is valued at approximately $5.6 million.

Earlier in the month, Shopify unveiled its Winter 2026 Edition, highlighting expanded capabilities across artificial intelligence, checkout, marketing, and merchant tools, with a strong focus on agentic commerce. JPMorgan said the updates reinforced confidence in Shopify's long-term growth, citing deeper integration of its Sidekick AI assistant, including new proactive features designed to help small and midsize merchants scale efficiently.

The WeRide Trade

The WRD Trade featured Ark Invest purchasing 520,697 shares of WeRide Inc. through ARKQ. The stock closed at $8.97, making this acquisition worth approximately $4.7 million.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that WeRide launched public Robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai via the Uber app, starting in the Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah districts, marking a key step toward a fully driverless rollout planned for early 2026. The trial followed months of joint testing and currently operates with an onboard vehicle specialist, supporting Dubai's goal of reaching 25% autonomous journeys by 2030.

Other Key Trades

CRISPR Therapeutics AG : (CRSP): Bought 78,793 shares across ARKG and ARKK.

: (CRSP): Bought 78,793 shares across ARKG and ARKK. Intellia Therapeutics Inc . (NTLA): Acquired 187,880 shares via ARKG and ARKK.

. (NTLA): Acquired 187,880 shares via ARKG and ARKK. Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB): Sold 232,425 shares through ARKQ and ARKX.

(RKLB): Sold 232,425 shares through ARKQ and ARKX. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Purchased 798,771 shares across ARKG and ARKK.

(PACB): Purchased 798,771 shares across ARKG and ARKK. Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST): Bought 24,488 shares through ARKG and ARKK.

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com