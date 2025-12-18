Cathie Wood Dumps $11 Milllion Worth Of Tesla Stock While Doubling Down On These Notable Crypto Plays

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) , and Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT) .

The Tesla Trade

Ark Invest executed a notable transaction by selling 23,110 shares of Tesla through its ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) . The sale, valued at approximately $11.2 million, comes amid a backdrop of Tesla’s stock pulling back after reaching all-time highs earlier in the week.

Tesla’s shares have been experiencing volatility, with investors closely watching the company’s autonomous driving advancements.

Despite the recent dip, Tesla’s stock closed at $483.37 on Thursday, marking a 3.45% increase. This movement reflects ongoing market interest, even as Ark adjusts its holdings in the electric vehicle giant.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest also made a strategic purchase of Coinbase shares across its ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) and ARKK. The combined acquisition of 17,386 shares is valued at approximately $4.15 million. This move aligns with Coinbase’s recent announcement of launching traditional stock trading, as detailed in a Benzinga article.

Coinbase announced it would launch commission-free U.S. stock trading with 24-hour access five days a week, expanding beyond its crypto-only roots. The company positioned the move as a step toward becoming a single platform for both digital assets and traditional equities, while laying groundwork for future tokenized stocks. Management said regulatory constraints required starting with conventional stock trading before pursuing blockchain-based equities. The expansion aimed to diversify revenue and reduce dependence on volatile crypto trading cycles.

The Brera Holdings Trade

Ark Invest significantly increased its stake in Brera Holdings by purchasing a total of 575,644 shares through its ARKW, ARKF and ARKK ETFs. This acquisition, valued at approximately $1.4 million, follows Brera Holdings’ strategic initiatives, including its Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) treasury strategy, which previously led to a notable stock rally. On Thursday, Brera Holdings’ stock saw a modest rise of 0.84%, closing at $2.39.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 31,149 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) through ARKG .

(IONS) through . Bought 755,538 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) across ARKG and ARKK .

(RXRX) across and . Sold 35,311 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp through ARKG.

