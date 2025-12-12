Fed's Split Rate Cut Puts Fresh Focus On Small-Cap, Mid-Cap And Bank ETFs

An unusual three-way division within the Federal Reserve system has brought several corners of the ETF universe into focus as market participants reassess which corners might be more impacted by changes in respective GDP and interest rate forecasts. As forecast upgrades by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) for GDP have been tempered by a cool labor market and high inflation, value, financial, and cash flow ETFs have emerged as corners of the market worth watching.

ETFs At Center Stage

Although there isn't a specific market rotation taking shape yet, internal disagreements within the Fed and new guidance offer market analysts additional factors on which they should focus:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSE:AVUV) : Smaller-cap stocks are seen as more cyclical and closely tied to local economic activity. As GDP forecasts for 2026 improve from 1.8% to 2.3%, ETFs that focus on an undervalued and locally focused business perspective might receive additional focus as markets gauge if growth can extend beyond large-cap stocks.



(NYSE:AVUV) : Smaller-cap stocks are seen as more cyclical and closely tied to local economic activity. As GDP forecasts for 2026 improve from 1.8% to 2.3%, ETFs that focus on an undervalued and locally focused business perspective might receive additional focus as markets gauge if growth can extend beyond large-cap stocks. Invesco S&P Mid-Cap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSE:RFV) ; Mid-caps can be at a juncture where stability and sensitivity to markets exist. As policymakers forecast stable unemployment rates and a normalization of inflation, this sector might continue to be an area of focus for investors who look for resilience as well as a better growth outlook.



Banking ETFs, such as the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSE:KBE) : Financials often pertain to changes within interest rate forecasts and credit market dynamics. Although it marked the third cut of the year, with the Fed, and with the committee's focus on a moderate stance for 2026, it is likely that changes within the yield curve will be sluggish, and as a result, bank ETFs will remain on market analysts’ radars.



(NYSE:KBE) : Financials often pertain to changes within interest rate forecasts and credit market dynamics. Although it marked the third cut of the year, with the Fed, and with the committee's focus on a moderate stance for 2026, it is likely that changes within the yield curve will be sluggish, and as a result, bank ETFs will remain on market analysts’ radars. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) : As policymakers weigh inflation threats as well as weakness in the labor market, yet still offer a stable policy message, stocks that offer high equity-free-cash-flow return Yolos might continue as an area of note. These are ETFs that screen for stocks with healthy balance sheets.

A Three-Way Dissent At The Fed

The rate cut which created this scenario itself came as somewhat of an anomaly. The Fed reduced the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%-3.75%, but it also reflected a degree of division among rate setters. Governor Stephen Miran wanted an even more significant 50 basis points rate cut, while Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee wanted no change to rates at all. It marked the first three-way dissent since 2019.

The voting on monetary policy rates was also accompanied by an upgrade in GDP forecasts for several years ahead, with no change or a slight reduction in unemployment and inflation forecasts. The committee still forecasts a single rate cut in 2026, as seen in the September forecast. Fed Chair Jerome Powell labeled the situation as "challenging" due to weaker labor market conditions and inflation remaining a point above target. However, he repeated that it would remain data-dependent.

The unusual combination of a divided Fed, higher growth estimates and a measured path for future easing gives ETF watchers several angles to monitor — from value-tilted exposures and financials to cash-flow-heavy companies that may remain resilient across different policy scenarios.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock