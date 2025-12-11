Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity In Robinhood's Pain? Ark Invest Doubles Down On HOOD With $15 Million Buy Amid 9% Stock Plunge

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades, prominently increasing its stake in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) .

The Robinhood Trade

ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) collectively acquired a total of 124,427 shares of Robinhood. The purchase was valued at approximately $15.35 million, based on Robinhood’s closing price of $123.38.

This acquisition follows Robinhood’s recent initiatives to broaden its crypto services, including the introduction of new trading pairs for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in European markets. The expansion aims to attract advanced traders, offering up to 7x leverage on perpetual futures pairs.

Despite these strategic expansions, Robinhood’s stock declined 9.05% on Thursday. The drop followed a performance snapshot revealing slower trading activity in November, though deposit growth and margin balances increased. Analyst Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock but adjusted the price target from $166 to $154.

This adjustment reflects the current market conditions and Robinhood’s ongoing efforts to penetrate new markets, such as its recent entry into Indonesia.

Other Key Trades:

ARKF sold 14,032 shares of Ibotta Inc . while ARKW sold 12,667 shares.

sold 14,032 shares of . while sold 12,667 shares. ARKG purchased 36,554 shares of Schrodinger Inc .

purchased 36,554 shares of . ARKG bought 26,928 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc .

bought 26,928 shares of . ARKF acquired 9,204 shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF while ARKW purchased 4,496 shares. The transactions amounted to approximately $417,439.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Robinhood has a Momentum in the 97th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other parameters.

