Ark Invest
December 11, 2025 8:37 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity In Robinhood's Pain? Ark Invest Doubles Down On HOOD With $15 Million Buy Amid 9% Stock Plunge

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades, prominently increasing its stake in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

The Robinhood Trade

ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) collectively acquired a total of 124,427 shares of Robinhood. The purchase was valued at approximately $15.35 million, based on Robinhood’s closing price of $123.38.

This acquisition follows Robinhood’s recent initiatives to broaden its crypto services, including the introduction of new trading pairs for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in European markets. The expansion aims to attract advanced traders, offering up to 7x leverage on perpetual futures pairs.

Despite these strategic expansions, Robinhood’s stock declined 9.05% on Thursday. The drop followed a performance snapshot revealing slower trading activity in November, though deposit growth and margin balances increased. Analyst Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock but adjusted the price target from $166 to $154.

This adjustment reflects the current market conditions and Robinhood’s ongoing efforts to penetrate new markets, such as its recent entry into Indonesia.

Other Key Trades:

  • ARKF sold 14,032 shares of Ibotta Inc. while ARKW sold 12,667 shares.
  • ARKG purchased 36,554 shares of Schrodinger Inc.
  • ARKG bought 26,928 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.
  • ARKF acquired 9,204 shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF while ARKW purchased 4,496 shares. The transactions amounted to approximately $417,439.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Robinhood has a Momentum in the 97th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other parameters.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Ira Lichi on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$124.140.62%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.14050.07%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$137.040.45%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.03-0.29%
ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$82.00-0.07%
ARKW Logo
ARKWARK Next Generation Internet ETF
$158.03-0.22%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved