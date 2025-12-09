Cathie Wood Doubles Down On This Bitcoin ETF As Crypto Markets Swing And Six-Figure BTC Odds Hit 50/50

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest leaned further into its high-conviction crypto bet, adding exposure to the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices struggled to hold gains during recent volatile U.S. trading sessions and investors weighed fresh regulatory shifts and shifting odds of a six-figure BTC price in 2025.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trade

Ark's flagship innovation platform continues a steady build-up in Bitcoin-linked exposure, with purchases of ARKB routed through both the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW) and ARK Blockchain & Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) . ARKF picked up 5,754 shares of ARKB, while ARKW bought 49,246 shares. The transaction was valued at $1.7 million based on ARKB’s closing price of $30.92.

Recent analysis highlighted how repeated sell-offs at the start of the U.S. session have erased earlier Bitcoin advances, a pattern some market observers attribute to aggressive high-frequency strategies that lean on liquidity pockets before reversing course.

Meanwhile, the new Commodity Futures Trading Commission framework, announced by Acting Chair Caroline Pham, has widened Bitcoin's role inside traditional finance by permitting approved intermediaries to accept major tokens and stablecoins as margin under strict custody and reporting rules.

At the same time, crypto prediction markets now assign roughly even odds that Bitcoin can break above 100,000 before the end of 2025, giving Ark a macro backdrop where regulatory tailwinds and expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts offset near-term volatility.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded 2.49% higher over 24 hours at $92,269.08 as Wall Street priced in expectations of a rate cut.

Other Key Trades

Alongside the ARKB accumulation, Ark made several notable adjustments across its sector-focused funds on the same Tuesday session.

Ark trimmed its position in Ibotta (IBTA), unloading 52,047 shares from ARKF and another 47,141 shares from ARKW.

(IBTA), unloading 52,047 shares from ARKF and another 47,141 shares from ARKW. The firm continued to reduce exposure to satellite operator Iridium Communications Inc . (IRDM), selling 23,994 shares from ARKK, 5,681 shares from ARKQ and 1,575 shares from ARKX.

. (IRDM), selling 23,994 shares from ARKK, 5,681 shares from ARKQ and 1,575 shares from ARKX. In the genomics sleeve, ARKG offloaded 90,807 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) while adding 17,732 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc . (ARCT) and 1,653 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS).

(ADPT) while adding 17,732 shares of . (ARCT) and 1,653 shares of (WGS). ARKQ also pared back its semiconductor testing exposure by selling 2,253 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER), aligning with Ark's recent pattern of reallocating capital from mature hardware names to higher-growth innovation themes.

