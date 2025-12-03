Cathie Wood-Led Ark Invest Bets $1.74 Million On This Robotaxi Stock As Driverless Revolution Accelerates

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, prominently featuring the acquisition of shares in WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) . This move comes amid WeRide’s recent advancements in the driverless vehicle sector.

The WeRide Trade

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) fund purchased 191,149 shares of WeRide. The trade, valued at approximately $1.74 million, aligns with WeRide’s recent strides in the autonomous vehicle industry. The stock closed at $9.12 on the day of the trade, reflecting a 5.19% increase, indicative of positive market sentiment surrounding the company’s recent developments.

The company has been making headlines with its expansion of robotaxi services, notably in Abu Dhabi, where it launched Level 4 fully driverless operations in collaboration with Uber. This initiative marks Abu Dhabi as the first city in the Middle East to offer such services on the Uber platform.

WeRide’s robotaxi rollout is proving financially beneficial, with a surge in revenues and a reduction in losses as the company scales its global fleet. The strategic acquisition by Ark Invest reflects confidence in WeRide’s potential to capitalize on the growing demand for autonomous transportation solutions.

Other Key Trades:

GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS): Ark Invest’s ARKG fund bought 15,064 shares and ARKK purchased 8,660 shares.

(WGS): Ark Invest’s fund bought 15,064 shares and purchased 8,660 shares. Iridium Communications Inc . (IRDM): Sold 162,592 shares by ARKK and 40,572 shares by ARKQ .

. (IRDM): Sold 162,592 shares by and 40,572 shares by . Ibotta Inc . (IBTA): Sold 31,524 shares by ARKF and 28,780 shares by ARKW .

. (IBTA): Sold 31,524 shares by and 28,780 shares by . Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Purchased 1,551 shares through ARKK .

(SHOP): Purchased 1,551 shares through . Bullish (BLSH): Purchased 1,254 shares via ARKK.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate WeRide stock has a Momentum in the 12th percentile. Here is how it ranks against other Robotaxi plays like Tesla and Alphabet.

Photo: Ira Lichi / Shutterstock