Salesforce, Snowflake, UiPath, iRobot, And Netflix: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. private employers unexpectedly cut 32,000 jobs in November, reversing October's gains and signaling renewed labor-market weakness. ADP's data showed broad declines led by small businesses and major sectors like manufacturing and professional services, while pay growth continued to slow. The softer report boosted market expectations for another Fed rate cut on Dec. 10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 400 points on growing expectations of an upcoming rate cut, closing nearly 0.9% higher at 47,882.90. The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 6,849.72, while the Nasdaq inched up almost 0.2% to 23,454.09.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Salesforce shares rose by 1.71%, closing at $238.72. The stock reached an intraday high of $239.26 and a low of $231.62, with a 52-week range between $369 and $221.96. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.8% to $243.

Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $10.26 billion, slightly below expectations, while adjusted earnings of $3.25 topped estimates of $2.86 per share. Remaining performance obligations rose 11% to $29.4 billion as AI-driven products hit $1.4 billion in ARR. The company raised its full-year revenue and earnings outlook.

Snowflake’s stock increased by 2.05%, closing at $265. The stock’s daily high was $267.97, with a low of $256.79, and a 52-week range of $280.67 to $120.10. In the after-hours trading, the stock dropped 7.9% to $244.05.

Snowflake posted third-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion and adjusted earnings of 35 cents, beating estimates. Revenue rose 29% year-over-year, and remaining performance obligations jumped 37% to $7.88 billion. The company forecast slower fourth-quarter operating margins, which weighed on shares after hours.

UiPath shares jumped 3.92%, ending the day at $14.86. The stock’s intraday high was $15, with a low of $14.17, and a 52-week range of $18.74 to $9.38. In the after-hours trading, the stock jumped 6.5% to $15.82.

UiPath topped expectations with third-quarter revenue of $411 million and adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share. ARR rose 11% year-over-year to $1.78 billion, and the company reported strong margins and positive free cash flow. Shares jumped after UiPath forecast fourth-quarter revenue roughly in line with estimates.

iRobot’s stock soared by 73.85%, closing at $3.39. The stock reached a high of $3.50 and a low of $2.12, with a 52-week range of $13.06 to $1.40. The shares slipped 2.4% to $3.31 in the after-hours trading.

The surge followed reports of a potential executive order from the Trump administration aimed at boosting the robotics industry. This development has sparked optimism among investors about the sector’s future prospects.

Netflix shares fell by 4.93%, closing at $103.96. The stock’s intraday high was $106.87, with a low of $102.03, and a 52-week range of $134.12 to $82.11.

Netflix reportedly explored acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and streaming operations, pitching the deal as a consumer cost-cutting bundle with HBO Max. The company framed the merger as pro-competition to ease regulatory concerns, though insiders said it wouldn't meaningfully expand Netflix's user base. The talks also faced political pushback, including Pentagon criticism of some content and GOP objections over Netflix's potential market power.

Photo: Ei Ywet / Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal