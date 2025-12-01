Tom Lee Drops His Boldest S&P Call Yet — 7200–7300 Is Likely For December

Tom Lee has never been scared of big calls — but this one will ignite a few group chats on Wall Street. Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, the Fundstrat co-founder said the S&P 500 index is primed for a year-end melt-up, calling "7200–7300" not a hope, but "likely for December." And in case the tone wasn't clear enough, he delivered the most direct summary of his stance: "I'm pretty bullish."

Track S&P 500 via SPY here.

What makes him so aggressive when sentiment feels exhausted?

Lee Sees A Tailwind The Market Perhaps Doesn’t See

Liquidity, capitulation, and a timing window, he believes, are what traders are sleepwalking through. Lee argues the single biggest market tailwind has already arrived: "today is the day that QT ends." With the Fed set to cut rates this month and balance-sheet tightening halting after nearly three years, he believes the liquidity surge could be explosive.

The last time QT paused — in 2019 — markets "within 3 weeks rallied 17%." That kind of move would land straight on top of the most-traded S&P 500 ETFs — the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) , the iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:IVV) , and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) — the vehicles Wall Street uses when performance panic kicks in.

Read Also: Tom Lee’s Shock Call Meets BitMine’s Supply Squeeze

Fund Managers’ Performance Chasing Could Fuel The Rally

He also thinks November's washout was the best thing that could have happened. The market fell "6%," and the carnage hit AI and high-beta names even harder.

Behind closed doors, Lee says, institutional sentiment cracked — many fund managers "threw in the towel" and expected to coast into January. Now, if December turns strong, he expects a rush to avoid career-risk underperformance — classic "performance chasing," the type that can produce face-ripping moves in broad-market ETFs.

But there's one caveat: the Fed needs to avoid going too soft. As Lee warned, "the bond market will protest if the Fed is too dovish."

Investor takeaway: Bears say the rally died in November. Lee says the real move is about to start — and the finish line is far higher than anyone's ready for.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image creates using artificial analysis via DALL-E.