October 15, 2025 8:41 AM 1 min read

This Logitech Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar upgraded Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $10 to $19. Sunrun shares closed at $20.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan upgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $150. Amphenol shares closed at $122.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong upgraded Thomson Reuters Corporation (NASDAQ:TRI) from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $192 to $186. Thomson Reuters shares closed at $154.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Frank Lee upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $320. Nvidia shares closed at $180.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant upgraded Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $130. Logitech International shares closed at $104.94 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LOGI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

