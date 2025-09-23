How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, is stacked with events that can steer intraday sentiment. The action begins at 8:30 AM ET with the release of the Philly Fed Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for September, reported alongside the Q2 Current Account Balance. These early releases set the tone for the morning.

At 9:45 AM ET, traders will be watching closely for the September Preliminary S&P Global PMIs across Manufacturing, Services, and the Composite. The 10:00 AM slot brings the Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index and Business Conditions update, adding further context on regional economic health. Later, the Treasury's 2-Year Note Auction at 1:00 PM ET could stir bond markets, while equities will be tuned in to a roster of Fed speakers: Michelle Bowman at 9:00 AM, Raphael Bostic at 10:00 AM, and Chair Jerome Powell at 12:35 PM ET.

With Powell's remarks coinciding with the PMI data, volatility is expected to pick up across the indices. Market participants should anticipate sharp intraday swings as traders react to both macro releases and Fed commentary. Manage risk closely, keep position sizing in check, and stay agile as today's trade develops.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently sitting at 666.50, with bulls looking to steady momentum at this pivotal mark. A firm bid here could spark an early push into 667.25, where traders will watch for buyers to hold that level as intraday support. If strength persists, look for upside probes into 668.15 and 669.40, with broader bullish activity aiming to tag 670.25. Strong continuation throughout the day could open the door for a stretch into 671.60, marking the higher boundary for buyers to chase.

On the flip side, sellers will want to crack below 666.50 to get the ball rolling. If that break materializes, initial downside pressure could quickly test 665.30. Should this area fail to stabilize, expect sellers to lean into 664.15 and potentially force a move down to 662.85. If momentum snowballs, a more aggressive bearish scenario has SPY extending to 661.50 before finding firmer footing.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the session at 602.00, with bulls trying to carve out a base here. A stable push above could draw price toward 603.10, where maintaining traction may fuel a climb into 604.35. Continued interest from buyers could then spark a run toward 605.25, with upside momentum stretching into 606.45 if broader sentiment helps lift the tape. With persistence, the day's bullish range may carry into the 607.60 area.

Bears, however, are eyeing a failure to hold 602.00. A slip here exposes 600.75 for an early test, with increased pressure likely targeting 599.50. If that zone doesn't hold, expect sellers to make a push toward 598.25, which could be pivotal intraday. Sustained weakness would allow for probing into 597.10, with extended downside potentially dragging QQQ toward 595.85 before balance returns.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 255.00, with bullish participants seeking traction at this mark to ignite upside momentum. A hold above could see a test into 255.80, which, if defended, would provide a foundation for continuation toward 257.10. From there, buyers may attempt to extend gains into 258.00, with further ambition pointing toward 259.20 as the day matures. If broader tech strength aligns, the high target for Apple sits closer to 260.25.

On the downside, losing grip at 255.00 leaves Apple vulnerable to a slide into 253.85. Sustained selling beneath this point may accelerate a move into 252.60. If bears dominate intraday, pressure could carry the tape into 251.45, with momentum threatening 250.20 as selling deepens. A sharper breakdown risks exposing 248.95, marking the day's more aggressive bearish destination.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the morning auction at 514.50, with bulls seeking confirmation above this level. A constructive advance could first drive a push to 515.60, with follow-through momentum lifting toward 516.75. Holding that zone would favor a climb to 517.90, and with broader risk-on flows, buyers could ultimately challenge 519.15. If momentum proves robust, 520.40 represents the higher bullish extension for today's trade.

If sellers knock MSFT back under 514.50, watch for price to slip toward 513.35. Failing to hold here would open the path to 512.10, where heavier pressure could build. Persistent selling could then drag MSFT toward 510.85, with a decisive breakdown extending into 509.50. Under aggressive conditions, downside continuation could probe into 508.25 before stabilizing efforts emerge.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens trade at 181.50, with buyers leaning on this pivot to build early control. If momentum sticks, a drive into 182.35 may develop, setting the stage for buyers to step up into 183.25. Continued upside would point toward 184.40, and if enthusiasm builds across the broader market, bulls could stretch the tape into 185.50. A full bullish extension for the day could propel NVIDIA into the 186.60 mark.

If, however, sellers flip 181.50 into resistance, a slide into 180.25 could quickly surface. Breaking this zone risks bringing 179.15 into play, where pressure could compound. With heavier selling, NVDA may unravel further into 178.00. Sustained weakness below here opens the door for a move toward 176.85, with the day's deeper bearish case targeting 175.60.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins the day at 253.00, with bulls looking to stabilize here. If traction builds, price could advance into 253.80, setting up for a continuation move toward 254.70. Should buyers control momentum, a run toward 255.65 is likely, with follow-through pushing toward 256.55. An extended rally could top out near 257.40 if sentiment stays supportive.

Bears will be watching for a stumble at 253.00, aiming first at 251.95 for a key test. A decisive breach of this level would pressure GOOGL into 250.85, with deeper selling momentum pushing into 249.90. If weakness persists, look for further slippage into 248.80, with the bearish extreme marking 247.70 before stabilization attempts emerge.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 767.50, where buyers are trying to spark early upside control. If momentum sticks, initial progress should bring price into 770.35, with continued flow setting up a test into 773.20. A stronger session could see further extension toward 776.10, and if risk sentiment aligns, Meta may rally into 778.90. The bullish stretch goal sits at 782.15, marking the higher boundary for today.

Should 767.50 fail, expect an immediate pullback toward 764.60. Losing that area could trigger heavier selling pressure into 761.80. From there, momentum may carry into 758.95, with extended bearish traction threatening 755.95. If sellers truly press their edge, the day's downside extension could bring META into the 752.85 area before any bid shows up.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla starts the session at 438.00, where buyers will attempt to establish footing. Holding firm here could allow a move into 439.35, with continued strength pressing into 441.10. Further bullish progress would likely drive price into 442.55, and if risk-on sentiment spills over, Tesla could extend to 444.25. A strong finish may tag 446.10 as the upper bullish mark for the day.

If Tesla falters at 438.00, look for a retracement into 436.40. Continued bearish momentum could push the stock into 434.95, and losing this level would expose 433.30. If pressure remains one-sided, expect additional downside into 431.75. The more aggressive bearish outcome today could take Tesla into 429.95 before stabilizing.

Final Word: Good luck and Trade safely!

