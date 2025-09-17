Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bullish Inc, Pony AI And Robinhood — Dumps Kratos Defense Amid Taiwan Drone Buzz

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Bullish BLSH, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc. KTOS, Pony AI Inc. PONY, and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.

The Bullish Inc Trade

Ark Invest added 36,328 shares of Bullish across its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, a stake worth nearly $1.97 million. The stock ended the regular session at $54.35, up 5.82%.



This surge followed the release of Bullish’s second-quarter earnings, which reported a profit of 93 cents per share, a significant improvement from last year’s losses.

The Kratos Defense Trade

Ark Invest reduced its holdings in Kratos Defense and Security Solutions by selling 131,177 shares across ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX. The stock closed at $75.74, experiencing a slight dip of 0.8%. Ark’s trades were valued at nearly $9.9 million.



Kratos is currently in the spotlight due to its collaboration with Taiwan’s NCSIST to unveil the Mighty Hornet IV Attack UAV. The drone, capable of Mach 0.8 and high-G maneuvers above 35,000 feet, was described by Kratos Unmanned Systems president Steve Fendley as a "significant leap" for Taiwan's military

The Pony AI Trade

Ark Invest’s purchase of 88,335 shares of Pony AI through the ARKQ ETF highlights its interest in autonomous driving technology. Pony AI’s stock closed at $17.47, up by 1.98%. The transaction was valued at $1.5 million.

Analysts have previously highlighted Pony.AI's rapid progress in scaling its robotaxi business, with Goldman Sachs assigning a Buy rating and a $24.50 target, projecting over 50% upside. UBS estimated China's robotaxi market could hit $183 billion by the late 2030s, with global opportunities outside the U.S. adding nearly $400 billion. They pointed to the company's cost reductions, regulatory approvals, and partnerships as key drivers of future growth.

The Robinhood Trade

Ark Invest acquired 33,783 shares of Robinhood via the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. Robinhood’s stock closed at $118.64, increasing by 1.07%. The purchase was estimated to be worth $4 million, based on the closing price of the shares.

The company recently released positive operating data for August and announced a new fund to democratize private market access.

Other Key Trades:

ARKG purchased 398,934 shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V .

. ARKK bought 491,127 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc .

. ARKK acquired 339,924 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG .

. ARKQ purchased 5,164 shares of Baidu Inc .

. ARKK sold 8,850 shares of Tempus AI Inc. (Pre-Reincorporation).

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

